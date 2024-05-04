Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Price Target Cut to $145.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CIGI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. National Bankshares cut Colliers International Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colliers International Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $137.57.

CIGI stock traded up $3.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,885. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 52.67 and a beta of 1.50. Colliers International Group has a 52 week low of $83.38 and a 52 week high of $131.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.01). Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colliers International Group will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Colliers International Group by 575.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Colliers International Group by 16.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Tobam lifted its stake in Colliers International Group by 185.5% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

