Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Trading 0.5% Higher

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $38.84 and last traded at $38.56. Approximately 3,063,288 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 20,603,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.36.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

The firm has a market cap of $153.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.32 and its 200 day moving average is $42.41.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 107,773,317 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,725,926,000 after acquiring an additional 15,625,543 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,542,988,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Comcast by 0.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,019,891 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,040,522,000 after purchasing an additional 141,874 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P grew its stake in Comcast by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 18,873,787 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $827,616,000 after buying an additional 1,854,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Comcast by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,688,650 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $687,947,000 after buying an additional 570,050 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

