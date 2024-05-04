Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 11,205 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 404,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,205 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $88,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VV traded up $2.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $234.75. 217,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,633. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $235.06 and a 200 day moving average of $221.12. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $184.15 and a 1 year high of $241.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

