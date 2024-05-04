Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 2,600 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.35% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $43,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $490,000. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

IWV stock traded up $3.56 on Friday, reaching $292.33. 57,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,084. The company has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $231.02 and a one year high of $300.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.42.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

