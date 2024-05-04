Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 87,046 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 898,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,046 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.69% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $84,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSLC. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,201,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,142,000 after purchasing an additional 63,371 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,074,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,012,000 after buying an additional 278,369 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 3,391,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,638,000 after purchasing an additional 100,275 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 35.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,168,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,894,000 after acquiring an additional 825,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,215,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,867,000 after acquiring an additional 26,273 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSLC traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.83. 214,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,254. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.10. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $80.04 and a 12 month high of $104.23. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

