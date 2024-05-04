Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $42.29 Million Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 167,175 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,408 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $42,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 8,187 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $669,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 6,679 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 36,224 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $9,164,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 333,772 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $84,434,000 after purchasing an additional 72,987 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total transaction of $102,373.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,223,600.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other FedEx news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total value of $102,373.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,223,600.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $31,105,620.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,505,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,978,953,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,668 shares of company stock valued at $37,758,773. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on FedEx from $291.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on FedEx from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on FedEx from $346.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.33.

FedEx Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:FDX traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $260.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,085,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,143. The firm has a market cap of $64.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.80 and a fifty-two week high of $291.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $263.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.69 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.07%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

