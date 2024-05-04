Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $78.88 Million Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 961,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,736 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.31% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $78,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 771.6% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.30. 4,889,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,570,730. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.56. The firm has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a PE ratio of 3,690.68 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $82.60.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.2616 dividend. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.