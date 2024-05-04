Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 648,669 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,712 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $95,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 15,896.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,737,433 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $550,935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714,069 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at about $227,566,000. Atreides Management LP grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 3,422,730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $351,925,000 after buying an additional 1,825,557 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth $169,199,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,886,280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,963,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total transaction of $24,391,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,222,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,753,739.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total value of $24,391,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,222,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,753,739.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total value of $2,876,634.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,050,677.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 181,850 shares of company stock worth $34,637,833. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD traded up $4.44 on Friday, reaching $150.60. 49,303,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,957,258. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $175.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.50. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.11 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.39 billion, a PE ratio of 221.47, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.66.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.24.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

