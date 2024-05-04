Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,072,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,290 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.28% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $50,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 52,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 68,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 42,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 18,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,758,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,642,535. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $39.51 and a 1-year high of $50.20. The stock has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.28.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

