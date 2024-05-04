Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 17,320 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 489,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 17,320 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $76,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 6,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 15,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 25,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UPS. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Argus downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.23.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of UPS stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $146.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,998,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,217,563. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.68 and a twelve month high of $192.98. The stock has a market cap of $124.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.44 and a 200-day moving average of $150.74.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

