Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 19,969 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 717,968 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 19,969 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $59,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,883 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 10.9% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 287,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $22,567,000 after buying an additional 28,235 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.0% in the third quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 3,633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 49,883 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,110,842.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,842.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $81.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $68.84 and a 12-month high of $91.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.37. The firm has a market cap of $108.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.78.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.91.

Get Our Latest Report on MDT

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.