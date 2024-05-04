Comparing Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) & Glory Star New Media Group (NASDAQ:GSMG)

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) and Glory Star New Media Group (NASDAQ:GSMG – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Workday and Glory Star New Media Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Workday 1 6 21 0 2.71 Glory Star New Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Workday currently has a consensus target price of $293.61, indicating a potential upside of 14.79%. Given Workday’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Workday is more favorable than Glory Star New Media Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

89.8% of Workday shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.9% of Glory Star New Media Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.1% of Workday shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.7% of Glory Star New Media Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Workday and Glory Star New Media Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Workday 19.02% 4.87% 2.28% Glory Star New Media Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Workday and Glory Star New Media Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Workday $7.26 billion 9.30 $1.38 billion $5.15 49.67 Glory Star New Media Group $154.58 million 1.23 $26.89 million N/A N/A

Workday has higher revenue and earnings than Glory Star New Media Group.

Volatility & Risk

Workday has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glory Star New Media Group has a beta of -0.21, indicating that its share price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Workday beats Glory Star New Media Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Workday

Workday, Inc. provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations. It also provides spend management solutions that help organizations to streamline supplier selection and contracts, manage indirect spend, and build and execute sourcing events, such as requests for proposals; expense management solutions to submit and approve expenses; and a suite of human capital management applications that enables HR teams to hire, onboard, pay, develop, reskill, and provide employee experiences. In addition, the company offers planning applications; and applications for analytics and reporting comprising augmented analytics to surface insights to the line of business in simple-to-understand stories, machine learning to drive efficiency and automation, and benchmarks to compare performance against other companies. Further, it provides supply chain and inventory solutions to healthcare organizations; solutions to manage the end-to-end student and faculty lifecycle; and Workday Extend for customers and their developers to build custom applications. It serves professional and business services, financial services, healthcare, education, government, technology, media, retail, and hospitality industries. The company was formerly known as North Tahoe Power Tools, Inc. and changed its name to Workday, Inc. in July 2005. Workday, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

About Glory Star New Media Group

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides advertisement and content production services in the People's Republic of China. The company also engages in mobile and online advertising, and media and entertainment businesses. In addition, it operates CHEERS app, an e-commerce platform that allows users to access online store, live streaming, series TV shows, and online games, as well as online short videos, variety shows, and dramas. It is also developing CheerCar App, an interactive entertainment app; CheerReal, a digital collection NFT app; and CheerChat App, an overseas social audio app. Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

