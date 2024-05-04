Compound Price Reaches $58.07 on Major Exchanges (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. Compound has a market capitalization of $471.16 million and $33.24 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound token can currently be bought for $58.07 or 0.00091340 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Compound has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00033934 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00013717 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003103 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001535 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,114,267 tokens. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,114,156.48063319 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 58.71302653 USD and is up 2.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 491 active market(s) with $33,886,164.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

