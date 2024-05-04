Comstock (NYSE:LODE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Comstock Trading Down 7.5 %

LODE opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Comstock has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $0.99. The stock has a market cap of $34.70 million, a PE ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average of $0.43.

Get Comstock alerts:

Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.54 million. Comstock had a net margin of 474.79% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. Equities research analysts predict that Comstock will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comstock

About Comstock

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Comstock stock. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Inc. ( NYSE:LODE Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 85,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Mission Wealth Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of Comstock as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Comstock Inc engages in the systemic decarbonization business in Nevada and internationally. It operates through Renewable Energy, Mining, and Strategic and Other Investments segments. It will develop technology for the deploying of extraction and refining facilities that convert wasted and unused biomass and other natural resources; and a demonstration system to extract black mass containing lithium, graphite, nickel, cobalt, manganese, copper, aluminum, and other metals from up to lithium-ion batteries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.