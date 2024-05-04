Comstock (NYSE:LODE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Comstock Trading Down 7.5 %
LODE opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Comstock has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $0.99. The stock has a market cap of $34.70 million, a PE ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average of $0.43.
Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.54 million. Comstock had a net margin of 474.79% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. Equities research analysts predict that Comstock will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Comstock Inc engages in the systemic decarbonization business in Nevada and internationally. It operates through Renewable Energy, Mining, and Strategic and Other Investments segments. It will develop technology for the deploying of extraction and refining facilities that convert wasted and unused biomass and other natural resources; and a demonstration system to extract black mass containing lithium, graphite, nickel, cobalt, manganese, copper, aluminum, and other metals from up to lithium-ion batteries.
