Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Shares Gap Up to $57.28

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $57.28, but opened at $63.15. Concentrix shares last traded at $59.49, with a volume of 278,053 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNXC. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Concentrix from $121.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Concentrix from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Concentrix in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Concentrix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.70%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Concentrix Co. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be issued a $0.303 dividend. This is a boost from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Concentrix’s payout ratio is 24.95%.

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Caldwell bought 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.59 per share, for a total transaction of $49,131.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 239,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,053,997.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired 1,679 shares of company stock worth $98,546 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 381.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 146.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Concentrix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Concentrix by 134.9% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

