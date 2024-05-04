Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,942 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $9,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 96,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,242,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 16,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $256.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 735,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,209. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.81 and a 1-year high of $274.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.54.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a $1.01 dividend. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.07%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on STZ shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Argus upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.55.

In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 4,013 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total transaction of $1,056,422.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,233.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 4,013 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total value of $1,056,422.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,233.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total transaction of $4,160,345.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,512,503.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

