Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Plans $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the electronics maker on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Corning has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Corning has a dividend payout ratio of 51.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Corning to earn $2.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.1%.

NYSE:GLW opened at $33.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.49, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.57. Corning has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $36.01.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corning will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 29,978 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $990,772.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,294 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,034,266.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John Z. Zhang sold 12,546 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $419,287.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,355 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $379,484.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,988 shares of company stock valued at $3,984,964. Insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC downgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

