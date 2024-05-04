Craig Hallum Raises OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Price Target to $17.00

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target suggests a potential upside of 37.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on OSPN. Sidoti cut shares of OneSpan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of OneSpan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.83.

NASDAQ:OSPN traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.39. 1,797,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,862. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.72 and a beta of 0.82. OneSpan has a 12 month low of $7.64 and a 12 month high of $17.20.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $62.93 million for the quarter. OneSpan had a negative net margin of 12.68% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OneSpan will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Mcconnell acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.83 per share, with a total value of $49,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,935.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of OneSpan by 15,900.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in OneSpan by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of OneSpan in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in OneSpan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in OneSpan by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 5,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

