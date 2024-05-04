Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

CMI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial started coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a hold rating and a $303.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Cummins from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $243.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $282.55.

Get Cummins alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CMI

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $280.74 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $285.06 and a 200-day moving average of $252.19. The firm has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a PE ratio of 54.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.18. Cummins has a twelve month low of $203.18 and a twelve month high of $304.24.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.27). Cummins had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cummins will post 18.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cummins news, Director Daniel William Fisher bought 562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $266.57 per share, with a total value of $149,812.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,068 shares in the company, valued at $284,696.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel William Fisher bought 562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $266.57 per share, for a total transaction of $149,812.34. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,696.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total transaction of $2,883,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,847.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,289 shares of company stock valued at $13,576,838. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cummins

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the third quarter worth about $25,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.