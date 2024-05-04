CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Purchased by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,417 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 553,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,724,000 after acquiring an additional 11,387 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the third quarter valued at $217,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 9.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in CyberArk Software by 226.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 295,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,434,000 after purchasing an additional 205,224 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

Shares of CYBR traded down $6.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $227.32. The company had a trading volume of 768,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,485. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $125.15 and a 12-month high of $283.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.88.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $223.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.65 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.59%. Equities research analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $274.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on CyberArk Software from $255.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.63.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

