D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 952,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 35,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $144,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $7,599,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 390.6% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 743,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,884,000 after purchasing an additional 591,787 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 97,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,784,000 after purchasing an additional 16,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $148.48 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $100.08 and a one year high of $165.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.04 and a 200-day moving average of $141.17. The company has a market capitalization of $48.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 7.35.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.44. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.17%.

Several research firms have recently commented on DHI. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $166.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.06.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $67,076.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,053.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $3,908,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 773,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,862,005.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $67,076.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $844,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,812 shares of company stock valued at $4,029,217 in the last three months. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

