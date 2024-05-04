DA Davidson Raises Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Price Target to $35.00

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) had its price objective upped by DA Davidson from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SMPL. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up from $41.00) on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Simply Good Foods from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.29.

SMPL traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.34. 789,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 950,538. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Simply Good Foods has a fifty-two week low of $30.00 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.65.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 11.12%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMPL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $39,991,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 42.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,761,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,314,000 after buying an additional 820,801 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $20,242,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Simply Good Foods by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,930,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,457,000 after buying an additional 281,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Simply Good Foods by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,992,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,461,000 after acquiring an additional 259,144 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

