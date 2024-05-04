DA Davidson Trims 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Target Price to $9.00

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at DA Davidson from $9.50 to $9.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.12% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com raised 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FLWS traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.27, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.67. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a fifty-two week low of $5.97 and a fifty-two week high of $11.42.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.04). 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $379.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

In other 1-800-FLOWERS.COM news, insider Arnold P. Leap sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $27,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,739 shares in the company, valued at $677,927.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 49.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the third quarter worth $189,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the fourth quarter worth $248,000. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

