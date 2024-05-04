Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Purchased by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 46.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,439 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,638 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 11.5% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,589 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the third quarter worth about $258,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,171,926 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $167,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 20.9% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 54,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,777,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $149.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,864,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,608. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.36 and a 1-year high of $176.84.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.94% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 61.43%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $187.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DRI

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 7,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $1,270,034.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,208 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,268.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total value of $734,998.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,994,800.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 7,673 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $1,270,034.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,208 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,268.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,599 shares of company stock valued at $2,197,891. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.