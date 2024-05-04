Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) PT Raised to C$60.00

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Free Report) had its price objective upped by National Bankshares from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Definity Financial from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$47.70.

Get Definity Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DFY

Definity Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

DFY stock opened at C$46.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$44.87 and a 200-day moving average price of C$40.39. Definity Financial has a 12 month low of C$32.09 and a 12 month high of C$47.50.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.74 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$1 billion for the quarter. Definity Financial had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 12.52%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Definity Financial will post 2.7913715 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Definity Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Definity Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Definity Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.33%.

About Definity Financial

(Get Free Report)

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products, which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Definity Insurance and Economical brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Definity Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definity Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.