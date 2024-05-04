Delek US Holdings, Inc. (DK) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 16th

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Delek US has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Delek US has a dividend payout ratio of 64.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Delek US to earn $1.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.98 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.1%.

Delek US Price Performance

NYSE:DK traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.91. 733,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 890,038. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.43. Delek US has a 52 week low of $19.39 and a 52 week high of $33.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Delek US had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 0.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Delek US will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DK. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Delek US from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Delek US from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Delek US from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delek US

In other news, CFO Robert G. Wright sold 2,123 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $60,505.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,976 shares of company stock worth $141,243. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

