Dennis Jay Hannah Sells 204 Shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Stock

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) EVP Dennis Jay Hannah sold 204 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total value of $18,845.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,210 shares in the company, valued at $1,497,479.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Dennis Jay Hannah also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 24th, Dennis Jay Hannah sold 300 shares of BancFirst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total value of $27,618.00.

On Thursday, February 15th, Dennis Jay Hannah sold 1,000 shares of BancFirst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $90,070.00.

On Monday, February 12th, Dennis Jay Hannah sold 4,000 shares of BancFirst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total transaction of $354,640.00.

On Friday, February 9th, Dennis Jay Hannah sold 4,000 shares of BancFirst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total transaction of $353,800.00.

BancFirst Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BANF opened at $91.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. BancFirst Co. has a 12-month low of $68.44 and a 12-month high of $104.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.07.

BancFirst Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. BancFirst’s payout ratio is currently 28.10%.

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of BancFirst from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BancFirst

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BANF. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in BancFirst by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 5,066 shares during the last quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BancFirst during the first quarter valued at about $257,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 557.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in BancFirst during the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

