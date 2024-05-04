Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an equal weight rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $58.44.

Devon Energy Price Performance

NYSE:DVN traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.54. 8,953,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,073,719. The company has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 2.16. Devon Energy has a 12 month low of $40.47 and a 12 month high of $55.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.31.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Devon Energy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 675 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1,365.3% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 718 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

