DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,212,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 34,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in DexCom were worth $150,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 4.3% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 13,660,670 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,274,541,000 after buying an additional 557,543 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in DexCom by 1.7% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,507,153 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $420,517,000 after purchasing an additional 73,654 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 2.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,896,515 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $363,545,000 after purchasing an additional 91,249 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 1.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,160,961 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $201,618,000 after buying an additional 28,621 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the third quarter valued at about $173,120,000. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXCM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.67.

In other DexCom news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $79,411.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,212 shares in the company, valued at $8,611,765. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $79,411.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,611,765. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 3,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $392,562.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,304,405.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,004 shares of company stock worth $25,610,270 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $128.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.96. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.75 and a 52-week high of $142.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.82, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $921.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.20 million. On average, analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

