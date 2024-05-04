DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on DexCom in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DexCom currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $141.67.

DexCom Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $128.37 on Wednesday. DexCom has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $142.00. The company has a market cap of $51.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $921.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.20 million. Analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 3,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $392,562.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,142 shares in the company, valued at $8,304,405.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 3,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $392,562.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,142 shares in the company, valued at $8,304,405.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 2,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total transaction of $367,464.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,618,227.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 190,004 shares of company stock worth $25,610,270. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DexCom

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,296,032 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,898,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695,296 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 15,058,806 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,868,647,000 after buying an additional 1,398,136 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in DexCom by 130.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,278,685 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,151,392,000 after buying an additional 5,256,092 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in DexCom by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,900,308 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $732,169,000 after buying an additional 3,672,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in DexCom by 1.7% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,507,153 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $420,517,000 after buying an additional 73,654 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

