Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Craig Hallum from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Digimarc Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of DMRC stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.88. 377,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,047. The company has a market cap of $488.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.18. Digimarc has a fifty-two week low of $17.61 and a fifty-two week high of $43.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.07 and its 200-day moving average is $31.65.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 48.42% and a negative net margin of 114.38%. The business had revenue of $9.28 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity at Digimarc

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digimarc

In other Digimarc news, Director Milena Alberti-Perez sold 4,900 shares of Digimarc stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total transaction of $151,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,779.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Milena Alberti-Perez sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total value of $151,116.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,779.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Tony Rodriguez sold 2,000 shares of Digimarc stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $53,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,279.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 20.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Digimarc by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Digimarc by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,824 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Digimarc by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 61,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Digimarc by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 234,606 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 10.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Validate protects, a cloud-based record of product authentication information; Digimarc Engage, an interactive communications channel connecting brands and consumers; and Digimarc Recycle.

