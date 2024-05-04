Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Shares Up 7.9%

Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) rose 7.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.65 and last traded at $2.61. Approximately 308,692 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,141,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.42.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 8.46 and a quick ratio of 8.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.25%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beryl Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 2,833.8% in the third quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 563,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 544,747 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 1,081.2% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 152,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 139,200 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 52.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 24,804 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the third quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $1,338,000. 75.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location.

