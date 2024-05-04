Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.021 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

Diversified Royalty Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Diversified Royalty stock traded up C$0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting C$2.84. 186,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,257. Diversified Royalty has a 52-week low of C$2.35 and a 52-week high of C$3.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.74. The firm has a market cap of C$467.15 million, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.77.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.01. Diversified Royalty had a net margin of 56.15% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business had revenue of C$16.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$16.84 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Diversified Royalty will post 0.1800743 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cormark dropped their target price on Diversified Royalty from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James set a C$3.40 target price on Diversified Royalty and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

About Diversified Royalty

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Sutton, Mr. Lube + Tires, AIR MILES, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, Oxford Learning Centres, Stratus Building Solutions, and BarBurrito trademarks.

Further Reading

