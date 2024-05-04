DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 278.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 551,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405,976 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.27% of DocuSign worth $32,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 8.8% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 46,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 32.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 724,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,421,000 after purchasing an additional 178,299 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in DocuSign by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 28,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in DocuSign by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 156,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after acquiring an additional 24,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOCU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.25.

DocuSign Trading Up 1.8 %

DOCU stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.80. 1,294,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,138,473. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.88. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.11 and a twelve month high of $64.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.09.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. DocuSign had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $712.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.05 million. Equities analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 8,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total transaction of $454,109.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,590,503.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 8,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total transaction of $454,109.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,590,503.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Shute sold 15,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $861,515.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,842.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,277 shares of company stock valued at $3,159,756 in the last 90 days. 17.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

