Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on D. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Dominion Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.45.

Shares of D traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.40. 3,741,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,113,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $43.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.67 and its 200-day moving average is $46.68. Dominion Energy has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $57.27.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Rigby acquired 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at $395,093.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dominion Energy news, Director Joseph M. Rigby bought 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 21,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,091,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in D. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 9.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,394,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,045,051,000 after buying an additional 1,928,823 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Dominion Energy by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,493,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $869,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,488 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 136.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,970,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $844,630,000 after buying an additional 10,370,768 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 2.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,527,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $380,919,000 after purchasing an additional 220,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,612,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $357,769,000 after purchasing an additional 75,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

