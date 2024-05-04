Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Raised to $513.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) had its price target increased by Stephens from $479.00 to $513.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised Domino’s Pizza from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $530.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $467.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $516.19.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on DPZ

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DPZ traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $514.33. 580,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,011. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.83. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $285.84 and a 52 week high of $542.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $475.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $423.29.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 11.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 39.43%.

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

In other news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total transaction of $6,200,638.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,844,366.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total value of $346,767.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,586.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total transaction of $6,200,638.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,844,366.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,401 shares of company stock valued at $6,995,948 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.