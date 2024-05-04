Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Posted by on May 4th, 2024

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFHGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $827.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.34 million. Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS.

Dream Finders Homes Stock Performance

Shares of Dream Finders Homes stock traded down $1.05 on Friday, hitting $31.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,026,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,369. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.29 and a 200 day moving average of $32.00. Dream Finders Homes has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $44.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Dream Finders Homes from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Dream Finders Homes from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a report on Thursday.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DFH

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 30,433 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total value of $1,059,372.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,357,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,271,214.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 30,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total transaction of $1,059,372.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,357,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,271,214.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Len Sturm sold 1,000 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $38,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,837.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 277,812 shares of company stock valued at $10,552,415 in the last ninety days. 70.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dream Finders Homes

(Get Free Report)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

Read More

Earnings History for Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH)

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Finders Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Finders Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.