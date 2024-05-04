Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $827.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.34 million. Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS.

Dream Finders Homes Stock Performance

Shares of Dream Finders Homes stock traded down $1.05 on Friday, hitting $31.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,026,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,369. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.29 and a 200 day moving average of $32.00. Dream Finders Homes has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $44.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Dream Finders Homes from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Dream Finders Homes from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a report on Thursday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 30,433 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total value of $1,059,372.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,357,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,271,214.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 30,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total transaction of $1,059,372.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,357,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,271,214.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Len Sturm sold 1,000 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $38,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,837.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 277,812 shares of company stock valued at $10,552,415 in the last ninety days. 70.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

