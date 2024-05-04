DTE Energy (DTE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.02 on July 15th

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 1.02 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th.

DTE Energy has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. DTE Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 57.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect DTE Energy to earn $7.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.0%.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of DTE stock opened at $112.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.53. The company has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.75. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $116.73.

Insider Activity at DTE Energy

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.04). DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Equities analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 6,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total transaction of $662,783.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,869.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 6,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total transaction of $662,783.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,869.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total transaction of $64,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,572.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,095 shares of company stock worth $2,168,183 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DTE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim lowered DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DTE

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.