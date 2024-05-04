Duke Capital (LON:DUKE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Duke Capital (LON:DUKE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 55 ($0.69) target price on shares of Duke Capital in a report on Thursday, March 28th.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a GBX 0.70 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Duke Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10,000.00%.
Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.
