Duke Capital (LON:DUKE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Duke Capital (LON:DUKE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 55 ($0.69) target price on shares of Duke Capital in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

Shares of LON DUKE opened at GBX 31.75 ($0.40) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £131.90 million, a P/E ratio of 1,058.33 and a beta of 1.33. Duke Capital has a 52-week low of GBX 26.95 ($0.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 35.50 ($0.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.85, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a current ratio of 30.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 32.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 31.96.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a GBX 0.70 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Duke Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10,000.00%.

Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.

