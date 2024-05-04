DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Purchased by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. City State Bank boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 3,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.3% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.4% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 16,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DuPont de Nemours

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $171,371.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DD traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $77.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,391,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,038,032. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.77, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.14 and a 52-week high of $79.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 185.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DD has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

