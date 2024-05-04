Dwight A. Merriman Sells 6,000 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.95, for a total transaction of $2,249,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,148,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,736,560.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

MongoDB Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MDB traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $362.85. 926,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,366,722. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $226.10 and a one year high of $509.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $373.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $390.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a PE ratio of -146.44 and a beta of 1.19.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $458.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.99 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 10.49%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on MongoDB from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $435.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.86.

View Our Latest Report on MDB

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,842,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,521,000 after acquiring an additional 194,148 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,408,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,037,000 after buying an additional 551,567 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth about $326,237,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 549,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,480,000 after buying an additional 204,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 448,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,957,000 after acquiring an additional 23,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.