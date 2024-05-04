Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.620-1.720 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.540. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ecolab also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.400-6.700 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ECL. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Ecolab from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $233.65.

NYSE ECL traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $227.49. 1,068,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,213,130. Ecolab has a fifty-two week low of $156.72 and a fifty-two week high of $231.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $65.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $224.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.54.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Analysts predict that Ecolab will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

