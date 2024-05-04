Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) Stock Price Up 8.7%

Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) traded up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.57 and last traded at $10.34. 356,625 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 721,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.51.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Ecovyst in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ecovyst from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average of $9.62.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Ecovyst had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $172.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecovyst Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Ecovyst news, Director Susan F. Ward sold 24,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $251,202.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,794.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ecovyst in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 27.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the third quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ecovyst in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Advanced Materials & Catalysts. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

