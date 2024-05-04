Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) CMO Joanne M. Donovan Sells 3,682 Shares

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) CMO Joanne M. Donovan sold 3,682 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $69,626.62. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,252.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Edgewise Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of EWTX stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $19.52. 545,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,988. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 0.15. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.12 and a one year high of $20.90.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts expect that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EWTX. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Edgewise Therapeutics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edgewise Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edgewise Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 349.1% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $107,000.

About Edgewise Therapeutics

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

See Also

