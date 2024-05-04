El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $116.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.09 million. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS.

El Pollo Loco Stock Performance

NASDAQ LOCO traded up $1.41 on Friday, reaching $10.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,281,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,541. El Pollo Loco has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $11.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $312.11 million, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on LOCO. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of El Pollo Loco from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It operates and franchises restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Colorado, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses its brand to restaurants in the Philippines.

