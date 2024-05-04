ELIS Trading 7.2% Lower Over Last Week (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 3rd. One ELIS token can currently be purchased for $0.0450 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ELIS has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. ELIS has a market cap of $9.00 million and $312,700.18 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00009079 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00011894 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001419 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63,102.31 or 0.99891880 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00012769 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00010022 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000079 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000057 BTC.

ELIS Token Profile

ELIS (CRYPTO:XLS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.04480263 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $46,949.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

