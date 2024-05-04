Energi Market Capitalization Achieves $9.54 Million (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 4th. During the last seven days, Energi has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. Energi has a market capitalization of $9.54 million and $869,470.10 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00056781 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00010742 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00020902 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00013751 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003407 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00006760 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 76,427,937 coins and its circulating supply is 76,443,798 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energi is energi.world.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

