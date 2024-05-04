ENI (NYSE:E) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ENI (NYSE:E – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.
Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered ENI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.
ENI Stock Up 0.3 %
ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $25.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.83 billion. ENI had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 3.95%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ENI will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.
ENI Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.349 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is 62.50%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ENI
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in ENI by 7.4% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,229 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in ENI by 12.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,359 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ENI by 18.1% during the first quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in ENI by 5.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,933 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ENI during the 1st quarter worth $509,000. Institutional investors own 1.18% of the company’s stock.
About ENI
Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. The company engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Enilive, Refining and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.
