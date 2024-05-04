Enviri (NYSE:NVRI) Stock Price Down 14%

Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) shares were down 14% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.74 and last traded at $6.99. Approximately 68,160 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 394,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.13.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.25 and a 200-day moving average of $7.78.
Enviri (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. Enviri had a negative return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $600.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Enviri Co. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris.
