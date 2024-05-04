EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,820,800 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 60,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $220,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd raised its position in EOG Resources by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,215 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in EOG Resources by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 9,077 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. raised its position in EOG Resources by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,912 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.27.

EOG Resources Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $130.02. 5,660,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,390,405. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.32 and a twelve month high of $139.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. Research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 27.98%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

See Also

